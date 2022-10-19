Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer was honored with the Artist of Distinction Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Palmer was all smiles at the Newport Beach Film Festival while being recognized for her acting contributions. The talented actress received the Artist of Distinction Award during a brunch on October 16th at Balboa Bay Resort. The award is a result of the actress’s outstanding career, including her recent stellar performance in Jordan Peele’s horror flick, Nope.

Palmer shared her exciting moment on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for being chosen for such a prestigious award. “Honored to have received the Artist of Distinction Award @newportbeachfilmfest. Representing my community is a responsibility I don’t take lightly. I know I’ll never always get it right, but to be acknowledged for my efforts to try mean the world ,” wrote Palmer.

Keke The Actress And Keke The Everyday Girl

This award comes on the heels of Palmer’s latest feature in Porter magazine, where she discusses the difference between the actress Keke Palmer and the personal Keke Palmer. “On the one hand, Keke Palmer is just a brand that I created… a story that I tell and express. She is my art. She is the avenue through which I tell stories. Keke Palmer is also that everyday girl who is just living and wanting the same things we all want – a family, a time for a personal life away from work, time with her nieces and nephews, and her mom. And wanting to take road trips in a trailer to continue my Midwestern roots of enjoying the simplicity of life,” stated Palmer.

Congratulations Keke! Big things are on the horizon!

KeKe Palmer Receives The Artist Of Distinction Award At The Newport Beach Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com