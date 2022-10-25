Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

We are sad to report that beloved actor Zuri Craig has died at the age of 44.

According to reports, Craig died on Oct. 21, however no cause of death was revealed.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” his family wrote on his Instagram page.

“We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.”

Craig was a former contestant on America’s Got Talent and also worked alongside Tyler Perry in several of his plays including “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Madea Gets a Job” and “A Madea Christmas.”

Additionally, Craig was set to produce a live-action production called “Soul Food Live” in Atlanta, beginning in November.

Sending love and prayers to his family and friends.

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44 was originally published on praisebaltimore.com