Kirk Franklin’s ‘The Night Before Christmas’ Set To Premiere Early December

The holiday season is quickly approaching and for all my Kirk Franklin fans, you’re in for a sweet treat.

Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas is set to premiere on Dec. 10 on Lifetime starring Naturi Naughton, Luke James and Lorea Turner.

The story follows an estranged mother and daughter caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve who are forced to reconnect after seeking shelter inside a church full of parishioners.

Check out a little sneak peek from Kirk Franklin below:

Will you be tuning in this holiday season?

