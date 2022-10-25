Latitude Five25 owners will have to sell apartment complex

According to NBC4i, The city of Columbus is close to an agreement with the company owning Latitude Five25 apartments – asking them to sell the crime-ridden, unsanitary complex within three months of the resolution.
Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a press release Tuesday he expects to finalize the agreement with management company Paxe Latitude in the “coming weeks.” Latitude Five25, a 400-unit complex located on Sawyer Boulevard, has been the subject of the city’s scrutiny since 2021 for multiple code violations – including bug infestations, trash scattered on the grounds and feces in a stairwell.
“At this point, improving conditions at Latitude Five25 means bringing in new ownership to take control,” Klein said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
