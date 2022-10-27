Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween 2022 has officially been jumpstarted by North West. The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dressed up as the late icon Aaliyah this year, and baby girl nailed it.

North West wasted no time serving in her Halloween costume, and we are loving it. The popular 9-year-old posed on her and her mother’s TikTok in an Aaliyah getup that made us do a doubletake. In the video, West channeled Aaliyah’s 1997 photograph where the “Back and Forth” singer wore a crop Tommy Hilfiger tube top, Tommy Hilfiger men’s underwear, a Tommy Hilfiger belt, and baggy Tommy Hilfiger jeans.

West practically mirrored the look in a similar Tommy Hilfiger crop top, underwear, and baggy jeans. She added a Tommy Hilfiger puff jacket to the mix, which added extra style. West even wore her hair in Aaliyah’s long, straight signature hairstyle.

When Aaliyah first hit the scene, Tommy Hilfiger was one of her go-to designers. It wasn’t unusual to catch the singer in a pair of baggy Tommy Hilfer overalls, Tommy Hilfiger slides, a sports bra, or an entire Hilfiger leisure suit. Aaliyah’s tomboy-chic fashion style set trends that have significantly impacted the fashion industry today. Celebrities like Teyana Taylor and Zendaya have adopted the late singer’s style and made it their own.

We aren’t sure what other child celebrities are sporting this Halloween, but they better come correct because North has set the bar high with this look!

DON’T MISS…

20 Memorable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Recreate This Playful Bat Wing Eyeliner For Halloween

18 Halloween Beauty Looks That Will Make Them Stop And Stare

North West Dressed Up As Aaliyah For Halloween This Year And She Nailed It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com