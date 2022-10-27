Cardi B Shows Off Her Growing Natural Hair On Instagram

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B’s tresses are growing and flowing. This week the mother of two shocked fans when she shared a video of her long natural hair via her Instagram story. Donning a curve-hugging catsuit, Cardi swung her natural hair back and forth as she showed off her bodacious backside to the camera.

“I’m missing my wigs because the forehead is serious,” the 29-year-old rapper said as she whipped her hair back and forth. By the looks of the video, Cardi’s hair is now dangling down past her shoulders!

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has been on a serious natural hair journey over the last year. Back in August, the mother of two shared her “secret” ingredient to keeping her tresses healthy and flourishing. What is it, you ask? Onions, according to the star.

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair,” the Grammy award winner previously shared. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy. It’s odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

If you’re a true Bardi Gang fan, then you’ll know the rapper loves making a ton of hair masks to help keep her luscious mane looking mean and pristine. In the past, Cardi has used castor oil, avocado, mayonnaise, and argan oil to condition her crown.

Hopefully, fans will get to experience the talented femcee’s magic hair regimen for themselves when she drops her forthcoming haircare line. Last year, the Bronx native announced that she would be stepping into the hair industry with her very own line of products. She also filed a trademark for the name Bardi Beauty.

“I will be coming out with a hair line that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughter’s,” the hip-hop titan wrote, noting how she wanted to help educate people on different hair textures.

“I think is time for people to educate themselves on nationality, race, and ethnicity. Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long, don’t make your skin light, or don’t make your face features slim especially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands,” the rapper wrote. “Dna have something to do with your hair not your nationality but guess what you can always maintain your hair…..and one more things not everyone that speaks Spanish is Mexican.” We love to see the growth, Cardi! DON’T MISS… Cardi B Heats Up The Streets Of Paris In Schiaparelli Cardi B Is The New Face Of Balenciaga

Cardi B Shows Off Her Growing Natural Hair On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com