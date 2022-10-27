Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Break The Internet With Their Sizzling Fashion At The Wearable Art Gala

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy are breaking the internet again!

Over the weekend, the superstar mother and daughter duo attended the Wearable Art Gala in style. Bey sent fans swooning after she posted a few photos of the cinching custom Gucci gown she wore to the big event. The black and white satin gown featured two golden stars that showed off her busty upper half. The gown’s elegant train trailed behind her as she stopped to take a few photos on the red carpet.

For accessories, the mother of three opted for a pair of shiny pink arm-length gloves and long statement earrings.

Blue Ivy complimented her momma’s look with a dark blue tailored suit and black gloves. The 10-year-old star tied the look together with a sparkly purse and a pair of long beaded statement earrings.

Bey and Blue’s fashionable attire wasn’t the only talk of the town at the Wearable Art Gala. Some attendees were reportedly shocked when Blue Ivy bid $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. According to Elle, Blue’s grandmother Tina Lawson previously wore the expensive earrings.

A star-studded group of attendees was in the audience when Blue made the massive bid, including Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, who hosted the event, and Blue’s famous dad, Jay-Z. Unfortunately, little Blue’s offer wasn’t enough to walk away with the precious earrings. Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez outbid the youngster after she offered up a whopping $105,000.

The fancy gala was held in Santa Monica to raise money for Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson’s WACO Theater Center, according to Page Six.

Baby Blue is all grown up now!

