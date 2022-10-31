Goodwill Reportedly Will No Longer Accept Kanye West Products

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Another business is no longer accepting Kanye West because of the anti-Semitic comments he’s made over the past couple of weeks.

Recently, Goodwill released a statement that they are removing all Yeezy items and will no longer accept any of his products.

“As we strive to maintain the most up to date product information on Elevated Brands available to sell, the memo stated, “We are sensitive to current events and take action when designers and brands do not align with our Mission and RISE values.”

The memo went on to say: “We are currently removing the sale of Adidas Yeezy brand products from all channels, Retail Stores, Boutiques, eCommerce and Outlets, as well as from out Elevated Brands tool.”

The company will no longer be accepting his Yeezy products and will remove his products from their shelves and will be placed them in trash bags.

Goodwill Reportedly Will No Longer Accept Kanye West Products was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com