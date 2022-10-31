Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s late in the game and you need a quick look that will be a hit. Whether you’re trick-or-treating or serving the treaters or headed to a Halloween party tonight, this last-minute look shows off your makeup skills and serves up the perfect dose of nostalgia.

The 2000s are back and so is everything we love (and hated) from that era. Consider this Y2K favorite the perfect opportunity to break out your makeup brush and bright eyeshadow to recreate the Bratz characters’ exaggerated and glamorous features.

Grab some bright eyeshadow, glitter, and lots of lip gloss! For an in-depth tutorial, watch the full video here.

Recreate This Bratz Dolls Makeup Tutorial By Celebrity MUA Anika Kai was originally published on hellobeautiful.com