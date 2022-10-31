Two critical, including child, after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Two people, including a child, are in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.
Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville Road.
One of the victims was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital while the other was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.
For the full NCB4i story click here
