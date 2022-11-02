Keyshia Cole Removed Her Son From Donda Academy

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Donda Academy has had a lot of controversy surrounding it in recent weeks, and Keyshia Cole opened up about removing her son from the school.

The singer spoke about taking her 12-year-old son, DJ out of Kanye West’s academy after his alarming comments about shooting up the school.

“I took my DJ out of Donda sadly after ye said he was back to shoot the school up; that scared me a bit,” Cole said on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Social media users were judging people who sent their children to his school since the tuition is $15,000 to attend the unaccredited school and parents were required to sign an NDA. Cole debunked that theory saying that she wasn’t required to sign any NDA.

“And there was no NDA signed,” she said. “Idk who may have, but that wasn’t brought up to us.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The school recently faced a lot of confusion after parents received emails back to back about the closing.

READ MORE ABOUT DONDA:

Donda Academy Basketball Tourney Cancelled Over Ye’s Comments

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Reportedly Back Open After Closing Yesterday

NDA Ye: Kanye West Donda Academy Lead By 28-Year-Old Choir Director

50 Cent Brushes Off Ye’s Desire To Add More ‘Donda Academy’ Locations

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Keyshia Cole Removed Her Son From Donda Academy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com