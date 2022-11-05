Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In Chanel

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Lori Harvey was spotted out earlier this week giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute Chanel look that we’re swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, Lori took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance in Miami at Chanel’s Cruise 2023 show while rocking a sexy look from the brand that was everything and more!

For her appearance, the social media influencer wore a black and white striped crop top from the designer which she paired with a black curve hugging skirt. She accessorized look with a white pearls around her neck, white and black Chanel slides and of course sunglasses from the designer brand.

As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a fluff bob and strutted her stuff ahead of her big fashion night out.

Check out the look below.

At this point, Lori Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to fashion because all of her looks are absolutely top notch! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest all-Chanel designer look for the brand’s show? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In Chanel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com