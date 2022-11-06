Janet Jackson Recreates The Cover Look From Her ‘Control’ Album

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to give music lovers a special treat when she recreated the iconic look from her 1986 album, “Control” and sent the internet into a frenzy!

Taking to the social media platform, the legendary singer shared a transition TikTok video where she started out in a white robe while sitting in a chair ready to get her makeup and hair done. The video then transitioned into the beauty donning a similar black ensemble from the iconic album cover along with the big, tousled hair that was pulled over to one side of her gorgeous face, just like the photo from the legendary album. The beauty was all smiles as her hit single from the album,”Control” played in the background and reminded Janet fans everywhere just who the best and baddest there is!

Check out the look below.

Janet channeled her former self for appearance alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend, where the songstress was standing side by side the legendary producers on the carpet after they accepted their award. Janet shared a short video of the trio from the evening, captioning the post, “Congratulations @officialjamandlewis on being inducted into the @rockhall!!! I LUV u both so much ”

Check it out below

We’re loving this iconic recreation on the legendary singer!

Janet Jackson Recreates The Cover Look From Her ‘Control’ Album was originally published on hellobeautiful.com