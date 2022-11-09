Details Emerge On Kyrie Irving’s Meeting With Adam Silver

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kyrie Irving making amends for his antisemitism controversy has begun.

The league has laid out six steps for Irving to return to the court, and one of them is to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Now, reports have revealed that the meeting occurred Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, and was fruitful, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Additionally, the NBA insider revealed to Twitter that Irving appears to be working through all 6 of the tangible steps.

“Sources: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving met this morning, and the sides had a productive and understanding visit, paving the way for the Nets and their suspended star to work through his steps on a potential path forward,” Charania tweeted.

Silver made it clear he wanted to meet with Irving before his road to redemption was paved when he released a statement days ago urging Kyrie to understand the gravity of the situation.

“While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and, more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize,” Silver’s statement said. “I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

The other steps include meeting with the media and issuing a verbal apology stating he’s sorry for sharing the film and understanding its content is false. Next, he’s got to post an apology on all of his social media accounts because he initially just posted it to Instagram. Then, he’s got to meet with leaders of the Jewish Community in Brooklyn and complete sensitivity training. Afterward, he’ll meet with Nets ownership to show he’s learned from his mistakes and won’t have any other missteps for the rest of the season.

