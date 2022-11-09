Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The new trailer for the latest Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” debuted today (Nov. 9). The latest trailer shows many moments from Whitney Houston’s widely publicized life. Check it out inside.

The nearly two-minute trailer takes a quick glance into the life of an icon. The beloved singer’s joyful and bleak moments like the countless legendary live performances, her marriage to singer Bobby Brown, the conflicts with her father’s misuse of her personal funds, her daughter’s birth and the love she received from millions of fans across the world.

The trailer touched on the common criticism that her music isn’t Black enough, and her response was, “I ain’t been Black or White enough my whole life.” She goes on to say, “Music is not a color to me… it has no boundaries to me.”

There’s another key moment in the short trailer where her mom assures her that, “No one is like you. You can sing.” Houston’s voice still resonates across the world. Most recently, her song “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” reached TikTok in a new dance challenge. TikTok users are still dancing alongside the late, great Whitney Houston’s tunes.

The new biopic invites fans to experience the voice they know and discover a story they haven’t heard before. Actress Noami Ackie stars as Whitney Houston in “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The film debuts exclusively to movie theaters Dec. 21.

Watch the new trailer below:

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Trailer Shows Moments From Whitney Houston’s Widely Publicized Life was originally published on globalgrind.com