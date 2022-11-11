Porsha Williams Accidentally Shows Her Wedding Dress On Instagram Live

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Porsha Williams accidentally showed her wedding dress to over 2,000 people on Instagram.

The ex “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is set to marry fiancé Simon Guobadia soon and made one of the biggest mistakes. She went live on social media with her sist Lauren to show her latest collection with Amazon when she accidentally showed her entire dress.

“My wedding dress,” she yelled before moving her phone away from the red gown in the background.

The red dress with feathers and gold embellishments showed for quite a bit before the reality star realized it was in the background. Based on Porsha’s recent posts, we can expect her to have an extravagant wedding while also paying homage to Simon’s Nigerian culture.

There’s no official date that the public is aware of but it’s suspected the two are getting married this fall, and are having multiple weddings across the world.

