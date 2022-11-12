Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are still celebrating her milestone 50th birthday and most recently, the former NBA baller surprised his wife with the greatest gift yet!

In a short social media video shared to Gab’s Instagram, the actress recorded Dwayne’s big ink reveal thinking that it was just a regular tattoo before realizing her hubby’s new body art featured the outline of a heart next to her initials “GU.” Once she realized the tattoo was for her, she then broke out into a huge smile in response to seeing the permanent gesture of love, standing up in the tattoo parlor and walking over to give her hubby a big kiss as a thank you for the sweet gift.

“The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo. @dframeddanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetown Part 4,” the 50 year old wrote as the caption. Check out the sweet video below.

The couple’s adorable 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James also makes a brief appearance in the video, as she excitedly examines her dad’s new tattoo.

We just can’t get enough of this couple and their love and adoration for each other, and we’re so here for Gab still celebrating her big milestone birthday!

Happy 50th, Gabrielle!

Gabrielle Union’s Husband Dwyane Wade Surprises Her With Tattoo for Her 50th Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com