Cardi B Opens Up About Takeoff’s ‘Untimely Passing’ After Funeral: ‘The Pain Is Incomparable’

While the world continues to mourn the untimely passing of Migos’ rapper Takeoff, Cardi B has taken to Instagram to share her feelings on the loss of her good friend, sharing an Instagram post following the rapper’s funeral expressing her extreme sorrow.

Sharing a photo carousel of photos of the rapper and the rest of the Migos, Cardi wrote a lengthy caption to express her feelings on the devastating loss. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” she wrote. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.

She continued, “The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those . As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit . It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff I will also love you 4L & after”

Cardi attended Takeoff’s funeral alongside her hubby, Offset, who along with Quavo came together to celebrate the rapper’s life on Friday. Takeoff, whose real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed on November 1 at the age of 28. We’ll continue to send thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones.

