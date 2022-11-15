HomeNews

Thanksgiving gas prices expected to shatter 2012 record

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

According to NBC4i, Thanksgiving gas prices are set to shatter the holiday weekend record, which was set 10 years ago.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline over Thanksgiving weekend is projected to be $3.68 per gallon, which is almost 30 cents per gallon higher than last year and 22 cents per gallon more than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.

That won’t necessarily prevent people from travelling, however. GasBuddy estimates that there could be a 20% increase in travel, from 32% to 38% of American hitting the road and skies to fulfill their holiday plans. Of the 62% that say are not travelling, 21% say it is due to high fuel prices.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Close