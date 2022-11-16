‘Justice For Shanquella Robinson’ Video Shows 25-Year-Old Beaten To Death While On Vacation With Friends

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Harrowing details are emerging about the death of Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old North Carolina woman who died on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends in late October.

An autopsy report released earlier this week noted that Robinson died from a severe spinal cord injury and “atlas luxation” to her uppermost vertebrae, according to WJZY. Now, chilling footage has surfaced that may offer more details about the young entrepreneur’s death.

New footage shows Shanquella Robinson being brutally attacked

On Nov. 15, a video of Robinson being brutally attacked by one of her friends began spreading across social media. In the video, an unknown woman can be seen punching Robinson several times, delivering powerful blows to her head, back and neck. At one point during the attack, Robinson falls to the floor and begins covering her face to protect herself.

Throughout the video, several people can be seen recording the vicious fight. One man repeatedly tells Robinson, “Can you at least fight back?”

The video comes as Robinson’s family struggles to make sense of her untimely death. Initially, Shanquella’s friends told her mother, Salamondra Robinson, that she had alcohol poisoning prior to her death.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning. They couldn’t get a pulse,” Salamondra told WJZY in a separate article. “Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories.”

Salamondra knew something wasn’t right when she received the autopsy report from authorities.

“When the autopsy came back, they said it didn’t have anything to do with the alcohol,” Salamondra explained. “[They] said that she had a broken neck and her spine in the back was cracked. She had been beaten.”

Mexican authorities say no foul play was involved

Authorities say seven guests checked into the Villa Linda 32 with Robinson before the tragic incident occurred. A rep from the company said the group called the concierge for help when the incident happened. A doctor arrived shortly after and administered CPR on Robinson, but it was too late. The young star, who is known for her buzzing hair-braiding business, died 15 minutes after she was injured, the report noted.

Salamondra said the entire group returned from Mexico, leaving her daughter’s body behind. Now, she wants answers.

“I know that’s not going to bring my child back, but I want something done about it,” she said.

Mexican authorities believe that there was no foul play involved in Robinson’s murder, but this new video may tell otherwise.

“They didn’t call us until the very last minute, and then on top of that, they said the maid found her.”

Salamondra said her daughter “had a heart of gold.”

“She loved everybody, and pretty much everybody loved her,” she added.

A friend of Shanquella Robinson speaks out

So far, only one of Shanquella’s friends has spoken out about the tragic incident. In a video obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, one of her alleged friends said they were not present during the incident. The unknown man claimed he did not arrive in Cabo until a day after everyone else landed. Watch what he had to say below.

