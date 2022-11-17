Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We all know those names that are soulful or that everyone has! Special K is here to break down these names that you or your mother may have!

Hear in the video below to see if the description matches the name of someone you know in the News You Can’t Use.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

News You Can’t Use: This Is What Your Mama’s Name Mean [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com