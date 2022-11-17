Keke Palmer Launches KeyTV With First Scripted Series ‘Heaux & Tell’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

KeKe “Don’t Stop, Won’t Stop” Palmer continues to push the culture with KeyTV, a digital network that spotlights a new generation of BIPOC creators. They released their first scripted 7-episode series, Heaux & Tell, a show that explores sexuality and sisterhood honestly and candidly. It is evident that Palmer developed this series and served as the executive producer because her sense of humor and relatability is intertwined in the show.

Heaux & Tell follows the misadventures of three best friends who aren’t afraid to dive into new experiences. In Episode 3, we witness the strength of their friendship as they deliver unfiltered advice, all while attempting to save the day by putting out one fire at a time.

“Episode 3 of Heaux & Tell brings us deeper into our divas’ worlds, and reveals some of the cracks in it that’ll have you asking more than a few questions. They’re debating backseat lovers and sexual liberation, all while shopping for the right lingerie, so you know they aren’t playing around—and neither is this episode’s extra plot twist for our girl Eden. Get into it!” Palmer tells HelloBeautiful.

You can watch episode 3 below. Catch up with the rest of the series here.

We are amidst Keke Palmer’s journey to world domination, and we couldn’t be happier. She is creating platforms for BIOPIC creators to tell their stories and making her mark in the entertainment world as a mover and shaker. We love this for her.

Keke Palmer Launches KeyTV With First Scripted Series ‘Heaux & Tell’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com