Steve Harvey is no stranger to showing off his effortless style and took to Instagram this week to share another fashionable look!

Taking to the social media platform, the radio host and TV personality shared an IG photo set of himself looking rather dapper in a custom Dior suit that was everything! Styled by Steve’s longtime stylist Elly, the head turning fit featured a black overcoat and matching black slacks which Steve paired with a white collared shirt. He accessorized the ensemble with black shoes and black shades and looked as cool as ever as he strutted his stuff while spending time in Dubai.

“Custom Dior” he simply captioned the photo set of his effortless drip for his 9.9 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

“CLEEEEEE-AAAAAN !!!!!” one of the entertainer’s followers commented underneath the fashionable fit while another wrote, “Big Stunna ” and we couldn’t agree more!

Steve just doesn’t miss when it comes to style, proving that he and Elly are an award winning duo! When these two get together, we already know it’s going to be fashion magic and we can’t wait to see what stylish looks the comedian pulls out next!

What do you think about the comedian’s look?

Steve Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Custom Dior was originally published on hellobeautiful.com