Columbus remains one of hottest U.S. housing markets

According to NBC4i, Columbus is ranked among the nation’s hottest housing markets in consecutive months, even as prices for homes have decreased in four straight months, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.

Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for October found the average sales price for a home was $327,768, dropping more than $3,500 from $331,287 in September. The shift represents a four-month decrease since the market hit this year’s peak in June at $354,380.

Still, prices were up in October compared to last year, with the average sale price 9.8% higher.

