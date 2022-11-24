CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus is ranked among the nation’s hottest housing markets in consecutive months, even as prices for homes have decreased in four straight months, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors.
Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for October found the average sales price for a home was $327,768, dropping more than $3,500 from $331,287 in September. The shift represents a four-month decrease since the market hit this year’s peak in June at $354,380.
Still, prices were up in October compared to last year, with the average sale price 9.8% higher.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus remains one of hottest U.S. housing markets
- Black Employees Accuse Buffalo Police Captain Of Racism
- Kyra Harris Bolden Becomes The First Black Woman Appointed To Michigan’s Supreme Court
- Keke Palmer Reveals The Best Sex Advice From Whoopi Goldberg
- Herschel Walker Hilariously Mocked For Senate Runoff ‘Erection’ Gaffe
- Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Starring Mahershala Ali Taps ‘Lovecraft Country’s’ Yann Demange To Direct
- Ashanti’s Sister Kenashia “Shia” Douglas Opens Up About Her Harrowing Domestic Abuse Experience On ‘Red Table Talk’
- Interior Designer & DIY Expert Lauren Makk Shares Tips How To Craft The Perfect Holiday Dinner Table
- Black Social Media Could Make All The Difference In Seeking Justice For Shanquella Robinson
- Marsai Martin: Heir To Black Hollywood