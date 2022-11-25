HomeCbus

Shots Fired at Off Duty Officer Downtown

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, An off-duty officer was shot at early Friday morning, prompting the temporary closure of Interstate 71 North.

Columbus police confirmed that just before 6 a.m. an off-duty officer was shot at while driving his KIA SUV to work on Interstate 70 eastbound towards I-71 North when he slowed down to let a silver SUV merge into the lane. At the same time a passenger in a black SUV, which occupied the opposite lane next to the officer, fired three shots at the officer’s car.

The driver’s side door and driver’s side rear passenger window were hit and then the black SUV fled northbound on I71.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Close