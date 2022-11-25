Sabrina Elba Was Everything In This Miu Miu Dress

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Sabrina Elba had us in a frenzy recently when she posted a gorgeous Instagram Reel of herself donning a form-fitting Miu Miu look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in the sexy curve-hugging all-white Miu Miu look. She accessorized the sexy dress with minimal jewelry to let the cut out dress speak for itself. The starlet matched the ensemble with blinged out jewelry on her writes, fingers and around her neck which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the dress to perfection for her Instagram followers while spending time at an event in London.

Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram Reel to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles as she strutted her stuff. “Beautiful night with @bulgari #bulgari #serpenti” she simply captioned the stunning look. Check it out below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s 503k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “Never. Looked. More. Beautiful” while another jokingly wrote, “FRIEND!!!!!! My GOD ! You look soooooo amazing ! Wow wow wow stunning stunning

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

