Urban Meyer Questions Buckeyes After Loss, Fans Want Him Back

After two back-to-back losses to that team up north fans and Urban Meyer are questioning if the team or the coaching staff has what it takes to be the winning team they’ve been in the past.

Meyer was on FOX post-game show talking about the 2022 Buckeyes team and the loss,

“Are they a playoff team? That’s a three-touchdown loss at home. I’m not sure. I’m not sure. I think talent-wise they are, but I’m not sure,”

He went on to say, “It’s very easy to lead when you’re 11-0 and 10-0 and you’re wiping people out. But I used to go like this, you gotta earn your stripes now, pal. The head coach Ryan Day does, the offensive staff, defensive staff, and the leaders in that locker room.”

Disappointed fans were in the background during the broadcast chanting ‘We Want Urban’ implying that they would rather have him as the Buckeyes head coach over Ryan Day.

But really who could blame them? Meyer was with the Buckeyes for seven seasons and left with an amazing record of 83-9, three Big Ten titles, and a National Championship.

Ohio State came into this game as the #2 team and Michigan came in as the #3 team, only time will tell if their poll standings will change because of this game.