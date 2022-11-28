LaTocha Scott’s Husband Allegedly Expecting Baby From Mistress!

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

LaTocha Scott has more drama on the way!

Scott’s husband Rocky Bivens’ alleged mistress came forward on Instagram announcing her pregnancy and exposing their “complicated relationship.” Unykue Foucha shared the details of the affair and decided to come forward about the secret relationship with a photo of a sonogram.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“The most f**ked up thing the universe can do to you is let you meet the right person at the wrong time,” she shared in a post. “I’m just tired of living a lie all these years and ready to live in my truth freely and in peace unapologetically. I have no beef with Latocha, never interfered with any of his dealings with Xscape, never made him choose. Me and Rocky had our own situation. I know this may be shocking news but this was a very complicated relationship that I couldn’t speak on for obvious reasons.”

She ended the message on an optimistic note saying, “Life can be a b***h and ima make sure mines is beautiful either way. It is what it is.”

The baby has already been named, “Timeless Love Bivens” as she captioned the sonogram photo.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

This shocking news comes after Scott stepped away from Xcape because of her husband. Bivens reportedly got into a dispute with the promoter of Xscape’s recent tour which Scott decided to step back from. The singer decided to leave the tour after the two allegedly got into a verbally violent dispute in respect of her husband.

Neither LaTocha nor Rocky has spoken out on the claims. They have been married for 26 years and have one son together, Jamon, 25.

SEE ALSO:

LaTocha Scott Says She ‘Didn’t Get The Fashion Memo’ During Xscape’s Recent Red Carpet Appearance

Xscape Did Not Break Up, But This Member Will Not Be On Tour!

Xscape Shines In La Roxx Looks During Soul Train Awards Performance

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

LaTocha Scott’s Husband Allegedly Expecting Baby From Mistress! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com