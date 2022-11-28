What’s Trending: Here’s An Update On What We Know About The Shanquella Robinson Case [WATCH]

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the suspects in the killing of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson of Charlotte, N.C. Robinson was brutally killed last month in Mexico on a trip with a group of people who she believed were her friends. Mexico wants the suspects extradited back to the country to face charges and which they may face at least up to 20 years in prison.

Glennon Threatt shares an update on the case and what he believes will happen next.

