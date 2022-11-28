Megan The Stallion Makes History As The First Black Woman To Cover The ‘Forbes’ Under 30 Issue

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Megan Thee Stallion is on some “real hot girl s$@t.” The rapper made history as the first Black woman to cover the Forbes’s Under 30 Issue.

If “started from the bottom now we’re here” was a person, its identical twin would be Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston native recently sat down with Forbes Senior Writer Jabari Young to discuss her music, her grind, and most importantly, her budding empire.

Megan’s Latest Album

After getting word from Young that she is the first to grace the Forbes Under 30 Issue cover as a Black woman, Megan chuckled and then let out an excited scream. “It’s really hard to be the first something in 2022, so ahhhhh,” stated Megan. Megan and Young discussed her latest album, Traumazine, and how this project forced her to confront some bottled-up emotions. “This album was really personal to me. This is like the first time I ever talked about things that I’m feeling or talked about things that I’m going through. So, it kind of made me nervous to write these songs. It makes me nervous to perform some of these songs. To be vulnerable can make me a little nervous sometimes,” said Megan.

Watching Her Coins

When it comes to making dollars, Megan is no stranger. Hustling is in her DNA, and according to the WAP rapper, she’s just getting started. “I want to be bigger than just my music. I want people to know Megan as everything she ever wanted to be,” declared the artist. And just because she’s making bank and on her way to making lots more, Megan is being wise about her coins. One of the biggest lessons she’s learned about the business side of music is to “save your money,” she said. “I still haven’t made a stupid, crazy purchase. My jewelry is expensive, and my house was expensive, outside of that, I’m not buying 100 cars. Learn how to make your money work for you,” Megan remarked.

To read or watch the Megan Thee Stallion Forbes interview, click here.

Megan The Stallion Makes History As The First Black Woman To Cover The ‘Forbes’ Under 30 Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com