I Pieced Three Wedding Dresses Together From Pantora Bridal To Create My Dream Dress

Because I’m into fashion, I’ve always known the type of wedding gown I wanted to wear. I never really harped too much on the ceremony or the groom (that would take care of itself); I just knew how I wanted to look and that my dress had to fit my style persona to a tee. I’m a vintage fanatic, so a Lady Sings the Blues type of dress was on my radar.

Let The Wedding Dress Hunt Begin

Fast forward several years later, and I got engaged. I excitedly made appointments at wedding boutiques only to find that the dresses were blah. Most of the boutiques mainly offered cookie-cutter dresses that were clad with too much beading making them over-the-top, or too little of anything, thus underwhelming. I was highly disappointed.

I Said Yes To The Dress

Fashion week 2021 in New York was around the corner, and I was scheduled to attend some shows. While there, I decided to hit up Pantora Bridal, a Black female-owned wedding boutique. Upon walking into this boutique, I got a feeling. My wedding dress was in there somewhere. I tried on a few gowns and loved the specific details of each one. I then went out on a limb and asked if I could borrow an aspect from each dress to make one, and the stylist surprisingly said yes!

My final dress featured a sweetheart plunging neckline, detachable puffy sleeves (I love me some dramatic sleeves), and a ruffled bottom. It turned out absolutely perfect. It gave me a Billie Holiday vibe. Therefore, I paid homage to Holiday’s fashion expertise by placing a flower on the side of my low bun.

One thing I’ve learned during my wedding gown shopping experience is that you should never settle when it comes to THE dress. It should reflect your style and make you feel totally beautiful. You should be just as picky about your wedding dress as you should your spouse. Both are forever, and you want to look back at them and know for sure that you’ve made the right choice.

Thank you Pantora Bridal for helping me find my perfect wedding gown!

