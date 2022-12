Sabrina Elba Slays In A Curve Hugging Brown Dress

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy once again when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself and her handsome hubby donning a form-fitting brown New Bottega look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in an all brown, curve hugging dress tha fit her like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and added gold earrings to give the look a pop. She matched the ensemble with matching shoes on her feet which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers.

Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles while she held her husband’s hand and stood next to legendary fashion designer Christian Louboutin. “Christian, I don’t even know where to start,” she captioned the post. “Your integrity, your values, your sense of humour, your tremendous genius, your light, your dance moves. Such a titan in the industry, you deserve this and so much more. An inspiration to us all Congratulations on your lifetime achievement award , it was an honour to be by your side @louboutinworld” Check out the look below.

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s 503k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “Never. Looked. More. Beautiful” while another jokingly wrote, “That dressss is giving what it’s supposed to gave ” We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay? Don’t miss… Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine 5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game

Sabrina Elba Slays In A Curve Hugging Brown Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com