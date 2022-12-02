The Amanda Seales Show ‘F*** Around and Find Out” | Episode 17

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Today On The Show We Talk About Twitter Owner Elon Musk And Twitter’s Relationship With Apple. An indigenous woman called a white lady and demanded that she leaves a press conference. And we find out the secret to making a relationship work.

(03:00) Blackurate News: Elon Musk Says Apple Has Threatened To Withhold Twitter From The App Store

(09:25) Coming Up In Blackurate News Blackurate News: A Jury Reaches Verdict In Oath Keepers Jan 6Th Trial. A White Police Officer From Virginia Travels Across The Country To California To Catfish An Underage Girl And Murder Her Family. We’ll Tell You About This Sad Story.

(23:04) Big Up/Let Down – Big Up Everybody Can Get Married Act Is Officially Ratified In The Us Constitution Let Down – There Was No Collecting $200 For One Oklahoma Man Who Went Directly To Jail After Firing A Gun At His Family Members During A Game Of Monopoly

(30:31) Blackurate News: DNA Match Reunites Missing Daughter With Her Family 51 Years After She Was Kidnapped, Family Says. And Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Finalize Divorce, Rapper Must Pay $200K Per Month In Child Support.

(41:05) Cardi B Claps Back At Comedian Over Her Comment On Offset Promoting Violent Music After Takeoff’s Death Due To Gun Violence

