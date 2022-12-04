HomeCbus

Buckeyes to play Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinals

According to NBC4i, On Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes found out they will play in the College Football Playoff and go to Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.

The CFP committee moved Ohio State up to No. 4 in the final rankings, which means they will face No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. for a spot in the national championship game. The other semifinal will be between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona at 4 p.m.

This year’s playoff marks the first time two Big Ten teams have made the semifinals.

