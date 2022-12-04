Buckeyes to play Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinals

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, On Sunday, the Ohio State Buckeyes found out they will play in the College Football Playoff and go to Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.

The CFP committee moved Ohio State up to No. 4 in the final rankings, which means they will face No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. for a spot in the national championship game. The other semifinal will be between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona at 4 p.m.

This year’s playoff marks the first time two Big Ten teams have made the semifinals.

