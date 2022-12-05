Celebration of life held for Casey Goodson Jr. two years after shooting

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Sunday marks two years since Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by now retired Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade. Every day since, Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne, has worked to keep her son’s memory alive.

“Casey was full of life, full of love. His siblings, that’s all he cared about. His siblings were like his kids, he was an old soul, he was a wonderful dude,” Payne said.

Payne said some days are difficult, but she keeps pushing through for her son. On Sunday, the anniversary of his death, Payne got together with other family and friends for a celebration of Goodson’s life. Pictures and messages of love for Goodson were placed all around the space.

