Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

How do you make your mark on the world? Multi-hyphenate artist and content creator Jade Novah doesn’t mind taking up space and expressing herself through her artistry. The Moon In Pisces vocalist takes us behind the scenes in her green room in this short and sweet clip.

“These days, my life moves pretty fast,” she narrates the 60-second teaser. “Whether on stage, on-screen or behind the scenes, the grind keeps moving. The best things in life take time. The highs and the lows they’ve all made me who I am today and I’m just getting started. Taking up space, in my own time and my own way while delivering art is worth the wait – that’s how I make my mark.”

Jade Novah has garnered over 50 million views on Youtube through her engaging content, soulful music, and captivating beauty. In 2019, Jade won an NAACP Image Award nomination for “Outstanding New Artist,” served as a coach on FOX’s The Four: Battle for Stardom and became a co-host on The Morning Culture Show on V103 in Atlanta.

Singer-Songwriter Jade Novah Makes Her Mark With Her Music was originally published on hellobeautiful.com