Needless to say, things are not looking too good for T.J. Holmes right now.

As you may know, the Good Morning America personality is under fire for having an extra-marital affair with fellow co-anchor Amy Robach. However, this is not the first time that he had a fling with someone on the staff.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight and Daily Mail, prior to his relationship with Robach, Holmes had a three-year affair with Natasha Singh, a producer on the show, beginning in 2016. Singh left GMA the following year to accept a gig with Gayle King’s CBS program, but the relationship with Holmes continued through 2019. Here’s the kicker: Robach and Singh were actually good friends. Singh was featured in Robach’s now-scrubbed Instagram account as recent as February, posting a late-night picture of them laughing on Robach’s 49th birthday with the caption, ‘Love these girls.’

Unfortunately, Singh was also married at the time of the affair. Her marriage to movie producer Garrett Braren (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) ended as a result.

Interestingly enough, Holmes was able to salvage his own marriage to his wife, Marilee Fiebig, following the affair. That, of course, led to that very interesting anniversary post on social media.

Of course, now that Holmes’ affair with Robach is public, it looks like Fiebig may be running out of “grace and patience” for him. The same could be said for ABC, who pulled both Holmes and Robach off the air this week. Despite the affair not being a violation of company policy, it has become a distraction on and off the screen. Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will take over on GMA3 in the interim. No word on when (or if) Holmes & Robach will return.

Second Affair Involving GMA’s T.J. Holmes Revealed was originally published on foxync.com