Amanda Seales ‘Public Seales Announcement’ What Makes A Man Of God?

Two years ago a ticket to a Kanye West Sunday Service was one of the hottest and hardest to get. Yeezy would pop up outside or at a venue and along with an amazing choir would give a performance that the people in his “congregation” would love and support. But now, Ye is on the front page of the tabloids for not being so “Godly.” Ye has been accused of antisemitism and hanging out with right-winged associates, Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos and other questionable behavior while with Adidas that makes you think, what makes a man of God?

Amanda calls a spade a spade in this PSA: Public Seales Announcement.

I see a lot of talk about what makes a man of God. I know for some, it’s as basic as saying Jehovah’s name. For some, it’s as easy as just making the claim that you intend it to bring good even when you consistently mean. For some of you godliness is just about living in breath. And regardless of what a man did in life, you give him praise and death. Well, I come from a different point of view. For me, the concept of godliness is not just in what you say it’s in what you do. They say it’s close to cleanliness, but folks, we dealing in dirt.

They say it’s love and light, but folks is handing out hurt. And yet some will still say that those folks are moving in God’s way because of a belief that every dog has its day. Well, I don’t mean to sound sanctimonious. We all make mistakes, and I’m sure as hell ain’t self-righteous. I cursed out someone today. But I live a life of calling a spade a spade. Knowing leopards don’t change their spots as easy as turning lemons to lemonade. Two things can be true. One who wants praise from a pew can be doing Godliness wrong, even if they once made Jesus walk in a song. And that is today’s Public Seales Announcement!

