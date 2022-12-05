Summer Walker Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Latest Maternity Photos

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio
Summer Walker still has that pregnancy glow as she’s gearing up for motherhood again and took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in her latest maternity photos that were everything!
Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer gown that looked perfect on her. The beauty accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair long and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. She posed barefoot for the maternity shoot and looked gorgeous as she served face for her 4 million Instagram followers.
The “Over It” crooner was pictured in a few elegant Instagram photos as she posed in front of a black backdrop and cradled her baby bump. She shared the fashionable photo set on Instagram for her 4.8 million IG followers where she served for the fashionable post.
“so excited ” the beauty simply captioned the stunning IG photo set. Check it out below.
“Awww the baby bump ,” one of the starlet’s fans commented on the look while another wrote “So pretty ” underneath the fashionable video and another commented with, “I think summer love being pregnant ” complimenting the beauty’s obvious pregnancy glow.
What do you think about Summer’s latest maternity photos?