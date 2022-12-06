Columbus limits guns, objects to liquor licenses

According to NBC4i, Columbus City Council voted to object to the renewal of liquor licenses for 12 businesses in the city, leaving the final decision to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.
City leaders said the businesses have histories of violence and other public safety issues. One of those businesses, however, spoke out at the meeting objecting to council’s move.
“If you take up this city’s resources by having hundreds of police and fire calls for service or someone is shot, stabbed, murdered, inside or outside of your establishment, this city attorney and this council will strenuously object to your operation inside these city limits,” said Columbus Councilmember Emmanuel Remy.
Council votes annually on objections to liquor license renewals provided by the city attorney’s office. According to the office, the list is based on establishments with violent histories, other public safety issues, and liquor violations.
For the full NBC4 story click here
