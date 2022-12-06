Columbus limits guns, objects to liquor licenses

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Columbus City Council voted to object to the renewal of liquor licenses for 12 businesses in the city, leaving the final decision to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

City leaders said the businesses have histories of violence and other public safety issues. One of those businesses, however, spoke out at the meeting objecting to council’s move.

“If you take up this city’s resources by having hundreds of police and fire calls for service or someone is shot, stabbed, murdered, inside or outside of your establishment, this city attorney and this council will strenuously object to your operation inside these city limits,” said Columbus Councilmember Emmanuel Remy.

Council votes annually on objections to liquor license renewals provided by the city attorney’s office. According to the office, the list is based on establishments with violent histories, other public safety issues, and liquor violations.

For the full NBC4 story click here

