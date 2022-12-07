C.J. Stroud named Heisman Trophy finalist for second time

According to NBC4i, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will have another opportunity to win college football’s most iconic individual award.
It was announced Monday night that Stroud is among the finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy alongside USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Stroud, a third-year quarterback, was a finalist for the Heisman last year, finishing fourth in the voting with Alabama QB Bryce Young claiming the award.
Since 1982, the Heisman committee has announced at least three finalists each year, with Stroud being the first Buckeye in that time to be a two-time finalist. He is vying to be the first OSU player to win the Heisman since Troy Smith in 2006 and give Ohio State a record eighth Heisman trophy win.
For the full NBC4 story click here
