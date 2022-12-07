C.J. Stroud named Heisman Trophy finalist for second time

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will have another opportunity to win college football’s most iconic individual award.

It was announced Monday night that Stroud is among the finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy alongside USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Stroud, a third-year quarterback, was a finalist for the Heisman last year, finishing fourth in the voting with Alabama QB Bryce Young claiming the award.

Since 1982, the Heisman committee has announced at least three finalists each year, with Stroud being the first Buckeye in that time to be a two-time finalist. He is vying to be the first OSU player to win the Heisman since Troy Smith in 2006 and give Ohio State a record eighth Heisman trophy win.

