Jackie Chan Is In Talks To Finally Make ‘Rush Hour 4’

Actor Jackie Chan told fans that he is currently in talks to make a fourth Rush Hour movie. He took the stage at the Red Sea Film Festival Thursday (Dec. 8), revealing that there’s hopes for another film in the popular franchise starring him and Chris Tucker. Read more details inside.

Chan keeps it pretty lowkey, but he made a rare on-stage appearance at the film festival hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“We’re talking about part 4 right now,” he shared with the festival crowd.

Chan also noted that he would be meeting with the film’s director this evening to discuss the script. Though he didn’t disclose the director’s name, the three existing Rush Hour films were all directed by filmmaker Brett Ratner.

It would be Ratner’s return to film. He hasn’t directed a movie since 2014. His disappearance may come from the seven women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accusing him of sexual harassment and misconduct back in November 2017. Warner Bros. promptly severed all ties with the producer-director with whom they had a massive deal.

Chan starred in all three Rush Hour films, spanning between 1998 and 2007 alongside comedian and actor Tucker. The franchise follows a Hong Kong detective who forms an unlikely relationship with a loudmouthed LAPD officer to solve a series of international crimes.

The original film was quite successful, grossing $244 million worldwide for New Line Cinema. It also established the Hong Kong-born Chan as an English-language action star.

Chan almost denied the role, because he initially expected the film to bomb at the box office. Before accepting the role, he admitted that had planned to quit his acting pursuits for good due to the lack of fascinating roles he had been receiving.

“I tried so many times to go to Hollywood, but after that, I said no more Hollywood because my English is not good, they’re not my culture, they don’t like this kind of action,” he said.

Chan mentioned he received many scripts about East Asian detectives in America, but his manager convinced him to continue his creative pursuits when the Rush Hour script landed on his desk.

“My manager said ‘look, there’s a script, and it’s called Rush Hour.’ I said ‘no, Hong Kong police? I’m not going to do it.’ He said ‘Jackie, why don’t you try last time.’ I said okay, this is the last time.”

To Chan’s surprise, the first film was a major box office hit. He remembers receieving a call from Ratner and Tucker saying, “Dude, we’re a huge success. We’re 70 million in the first weekend.”

“For me, I don’t have a count of what 70 million is,” Chan added. “I don’t know the box office. I just know its certainly a success. And then they made part 2 and part 3.”

During the keynote, Chan also spoke about his start in the industry as a stuntman for Bruce Lee, who he said took a liking to him on the set of Fist of Fury and would often cast him in overtime shifts so that he could clock extra pay from the production.

Chan shared with fans at the festival that this year marks his 60th anniversary in the film business. Even though most of his career, he focused on action movies, he told fans that he plans on making less action stories and more love stories in the future. He is currently working on a project, which he detailed as a “drama film for women.”

“I hope very soon it can release here,” he told the audience. “It’s a drama film. And it’s made for women. I hope one day you can see it.”

Jackie Chan Is In Talks To Finally Make ‘Rush Hour 4’ was originally published on globalgrind.com