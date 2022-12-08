Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, the superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district.

Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year contract, agreed upon in February this year, Dixon earned a $262,000 salary.

“It is with mixed emotions that I am officially announcing my intention to retire at the end of this school year,” Dixon said in a statement.

