Musk says Twitter character count to increase from 280 to 4,000

According to NBC4i, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday suggested the platform will dramatically increase character limits on tweets from 280 to 4,000.
“Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?” one user tweeted at the social media platform’s new owner.
“Yes,” Musk responded.
Such a change would shift Twitter away from its microblogging format that led to the platform’s rise, allowing users to write tweets more than 14 times longer than the current limit.
For the full NBC4 story click here
