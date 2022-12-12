Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland attended the Brutal Fruit Spritzer “You Belong” campaign in South Africa, sporting a fierce black dress that gave life!

Rowland knows how to wow the crowd. The former Destiny Child member did just that at her latest event in the motherland. The actress and singer attended the Brutal Fruit Spritzer “You Belong” campaign decked out in a black dress that is definitely swoon-worthy. The velvet garb fit the artist’s toned body to a tee. It was accented with an embellished bodice and shoulder pads that gave the dress a vintage feel. The skirt was cinched at the waist and featured a thigh-high split that revealed Rowland’s long, chocolate legs. She accessorized her look with black ankle strap sandals, a black choker, and silver jewelry. Her short bob hairstyle added the perfect touch to her stylish look.

Rowland posted the look to her Instagram with the caption, “#youbelong #grateful S.A. Thank you for always filling my cup with so much love! Til next time! .” Her followers ate the look up and gave her all the accolades in her comment section. Even actress Kerry Washington chimed in with, “WOW .”

According to Rowland’s social media, she has been attending different events in South Africa. In her recent post, she wore a chic, orange sequin pantsuit that gave off festive holiday vibes. We are always here for a good Kelly slay and can’t wait to see what the beauty wears next!

Kelly Rowland Stuns In An Eye-Catching Black Dress While Visiting South Africa was originally published on hellobeautiful.com