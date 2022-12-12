Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus

According to NBC4i, the victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed.
The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that suspect is responsible for shooting and critically injuring a 26-year-old man traveling eastbound on I-70 on Friday.
The victim — who was shot just after noon near the exit ramps to Bexley and Main Street — is seen in dashcam video merging from the left to right lanes of the highway. Trailing closely behind him is the driver of a red sedan, who police suspect is the shooting culprit.
For the full NBC4 story click here
