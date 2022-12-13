SZA Announces North American Tour, First Stop in Columbus

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Gather your coins because SZA just announced that she is going on tour! Her first of 17 stops will be in Columbus Ohio and she will hit various stops across North America. The tour is entitled SOS after her sophomore album.

Accompanying SZA on tour will be Grammy-nominated best artist Omar Apollo. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16th at 12noon at szasos.com

Stops include Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia Detroit, and more. See the full list of stops below: