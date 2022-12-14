Person found dead inside burning car on Morse Road

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, a person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning.
Police are responding to an active scene at the intersection of Morse Road and Karl Road, where a car was seen on fire. According to police dispatch a truck pulled over and reported the car fire just after 6 a.m.
A person was found inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
For the full NBC4 story click here
