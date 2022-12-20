Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After a record-setting year for the Glenville Tarblooder’s high school football team, their coach is being honored in a major way. Deservedly so!

The Tarblooders, led by head coach Ted Ginn Sr., became the first Cleveland public school to win a state championship just two weeks ago. It was announced Monday that Ginn will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission next month!

Ted Ginn Sr. has been coaching at Glenville since 1997. Under his leadership, there have been 22 players who’ve gone on to play professionally. One of which was his son, Ted Ginn Jr., who was selected to the Miami Dolphins back in 2007. Ginn Sr. also coaches the boy’s track team.

Last year’s winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award was former Cleveland Guardians pitched CC Sabathia. The awards will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on January 25th.

Glenville’s Ted Ginn Sr. to Receive ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com