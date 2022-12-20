Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

An Ohio woman went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her, her a four-door, black 2010 Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies.

An AMBER ALERT was made. But sadly only one of the babies has been found at Dayton International Airport. Police are still working to locate the other baby.

A person of interest has been named. Nalah Jackson, 24, is 5’7″ and 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

See video below

1 Child Found, 1 Still Missing In Ohio Amber Alert was originally published on wzakcleveland.com